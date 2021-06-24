IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $217.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

