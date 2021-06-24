IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IAA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IAA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.