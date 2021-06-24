Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 3,500 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $192.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.