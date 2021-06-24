Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.03. 650,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,174,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 33.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

