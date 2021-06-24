Humaniq Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $99,066.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00602435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

