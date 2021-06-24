Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Humana stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $442.78. 14,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,887. Humana has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

