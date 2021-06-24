HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $586.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,223. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $596.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

