HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £85.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.36. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

