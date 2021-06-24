HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

