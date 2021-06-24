HS Management Partners LLC Has $167.80 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,337,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,881 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 4.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $167,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 70,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,700. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.