HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-3.500 EPS.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 120,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,132,149. HP has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

