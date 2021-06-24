Hord 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $280,655.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $280,655.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,697,140 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

