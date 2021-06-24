Honest 1-Day Volume Reaches $51,468.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.99 million and $51,468.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00165976 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,304.47 or 0.99799219 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

