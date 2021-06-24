HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $871.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

