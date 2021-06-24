Holowesko Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $218.91. The stock had a trading volume of 329,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

