Hive Market Capitalization Achieves $93.80 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Hive has a market cap of $93.80 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000139 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 424,905,753 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.