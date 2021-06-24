Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,889,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. 197,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,347. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.