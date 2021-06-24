Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Hill International shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 285,992 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hill International by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Hill International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

