Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $58.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 3,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

