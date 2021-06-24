Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will report $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

