Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,485,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

