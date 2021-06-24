Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.1% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

