Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSS opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.13 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

