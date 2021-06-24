Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46.

