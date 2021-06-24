Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 320 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

