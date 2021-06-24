Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,670 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,640 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCIV stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

