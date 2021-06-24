Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-0.440 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 55,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

