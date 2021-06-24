Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $120.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.21.

Hess stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

