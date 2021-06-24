Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $146.56.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.