Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

HRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. 367,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,463. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

