Helmet.insure Reaches Market Cap of $13.89 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $567,573.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.58 or 0.99632865 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,172,543 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

