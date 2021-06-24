HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €56.74 ($66.75) on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €34.36 ($40.42) and a 52-week high of €59.32 ($69.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

