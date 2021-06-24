Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

