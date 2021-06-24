Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

HTLD opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Heartland Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

