HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,348,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

