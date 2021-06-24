Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 22,381 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,381 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3,780.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.4% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of NSC opened at $263.20 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

