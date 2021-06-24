Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

