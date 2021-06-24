Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.41 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 442,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

