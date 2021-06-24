Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.19 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.