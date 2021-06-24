Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Penumbra by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $279.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.33, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.63. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

