Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 139,792 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,792 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.