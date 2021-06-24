Head-To-Head Contrast: The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) vs. SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.9% of The Mexico Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Mexico Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Mexico Fund and SLR Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $19.05, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Profitability

This table compares The Mexico Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Mexico Fund and SLR Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.60 $15.45 million $1.40 13.58

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Mexico Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats The Mexico Fund on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

