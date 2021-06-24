Head-To-Head Analysis: Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 12.64% 26.14% 4.27% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

37.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Upstart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.31 $55.60 million N/A N/A Upstart $233.42 million 43.27 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Security National Financial and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

Upstart has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.19%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; and one cemetery in California. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers, builders, and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

