Head to Head Analysis: APA (APA) and Its Rivals

APA (NASDAQ: APA) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare APA to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares APA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11% APA Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

This table compares APA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion -$4.86 billion -20.28 APA Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -3.30

APA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out -249.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for APA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 9 11 1 2.62 APA Competitors 2037 10260 14495 473 2.49

APA currently has a consensus price target of $22.73, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 12.82%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA competitors beat APA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

