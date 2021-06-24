HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 91,915 shares.The stock last traded at $92.17 and had previously closed at $90.65.

Several analysts recently commented on HCI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

