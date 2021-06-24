HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 91,915 shares.The stock last traded at $92.17 and had previously closed at $90.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

