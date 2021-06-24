Hayden Brown Sells 4,083 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upwork by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

