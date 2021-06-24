HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits Market Cap of $51.78 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $51.78 million and approximately $26.31 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.15 or 0.99877427 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

