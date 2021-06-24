Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

HBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy to a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

LON HBR opened at GBX 20.11 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.39.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

