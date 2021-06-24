H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

FUL opened at $65.66 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

